Investigation identifies 500 Catholic priests and clergy accused of sex abuse

A new investigation by the Illinois attorney general's office has identified 500 priests and clergy members with credible claims of sexual abuse against them.
0:18 | 12/20/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigation identifies 500 Catholic priests and clergy accused of sex abuse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

