Ivanka Trump testifies before Jan. 6 committee for nearly 8 hours

ABC News' Katherine Faulders says the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump knows vital information regarding Trump's missing phone logs and state of mind.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live