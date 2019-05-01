Family rallies for slain 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes

Relatives and strangers gathered in Houston on Saturday to rally for action in the search for the man who fatally shot 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.
01/05/19

Family rallies for slain 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
