Jeffrey Epstein’s ex Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on sex abuse charges

More
If convicted on the charges, Maxwell could face up to 35 years in prison.
1:49 | 07/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein’s ex Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on sex abuse charges
An excellent Epstein head of next. Typically the only group for indie young girls by asking them questions. About their lives pertaining to speaking in interest in. It would take into the movies. And treated to shopping trips. That's what would encourage young girls stepped books that's. Paid witness there education. Making these young victims. Had in. Jeffrey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"If convicted on the charges, Maxwell could face up to 35 years in prison.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71587802","title":"Jeffrey Epstein’s ex Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on sex abuse charges","url":"/US/video/jeffrey-epsteins-ghislaine-maxwell-arrested-sex-abuse-charges-71587802"}