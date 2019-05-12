-
Now Playing: Trump administration adjusts work requirements for food stamp eligibility
-
Now Playing: New Jersey bill would require all students to learn cursive by the end of 3rd grade
-
Now Playing: Transgender students in FL school may be allowed to use bathrooms that match identity
-
Now Playing: President Trump and first lady will participate in National Christmas Tree Lighting
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
-
Now Playing: Local police team up with Ring doorbell cameras for porch pirate defense
-
Now Playing: Peloton stock plummets amid backlash over ‘sexist’ holiday ad
-
Now Playing: Famous conspiracy theorist lawyer behind lawsuit against Trayvon Martin’s family
-
Now Playing: Husband of missing Connecticut mom takes stand to face in-laws
-
Now Playing: Flood and mudslide fears as West Coast gets slammed with storms
-
Now Playing: Pentagon considers sending more troops to Middle East
-
Now Playing: California news helicopter hit mid-air
-
Now Playing: 3 dead, including gunman, in Pearl Harbor shooting
-
Now Playing: Holiday ad backlash
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers and legal scholars battle it out on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Holiday by the numbers: Digital holiday spending is projected to hit $144B
-
Now Playing: Embattled Buffalo Bishop resigns amid widespread criticism: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Buffalo Bishop's tenure was marked by scandal: Part 2
-
Now Playing: 3 dead in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
-
Now Playing: Shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard