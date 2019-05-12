New Jersey bill would require all students to learn cursive by the end of 3rd grade

Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, who introduced the bill, said Tuesday that schools are "doing our children a disservice by not teaching them a vital skill they will need for the rest of their lives."
