Jim Beam warehouse containing 45,000 barrels burns

A 45,000-barrel Jim Beam warehouse in Kentucky caught fire late Tuesday night.
0:27 | 07/03/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Jim Beam warehouse containing 45,000 barrels burns
Firefighters in Kentucky are trying to extinguish a burning Jim. 45000. Barrels. Of burba and officials say that to Barrow warehouses. Caught fire late last night crews were able to put one of those fires out but the other run kept on burning for hours it may have been caused by lightning. And nearby road has been shut down there is crews fight the blaze firefighters will likely be working at the scene late into the evening a lot of fuel that fire.

