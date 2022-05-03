New Jobs Report: Employers added 428K jobs in April

ABC News' Alexis Christoforous and Faith Abubey have the latest on the U.S. economy as President Joe Biden celebrates a new jobs report while also addressing inflation.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live