Transcript for Joe Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination

But first Joseph Biden has accepted the democrats' nomination for president last night he closed out the Democratic National Convention with his speech. Calling me election a battle for the soul of the nation Mary Bruce is in Wilmington Delaware with half a night's highlights. Joseph Biden overnight celebrating a moment more than thirty years in the making. Accepting the nomination with a passionate promised to unite the country this is our moment this is our mission. Now history and be able to say. At the end of this chapter of American darkness began here to night. As love and hope and light join in the battle for the soul of the nation. And this is a battle we will when it will do it together. I promise you biting declaring he is the leader who can guide the country back into the light if you aren't trust me with the presidency. I will draw the best of us not the worst. I'll be an ally of the light. Not the darkness speaking to the nation from a virtually empty room Biden was introduced by the family members who urged him to Iran including his four granddaughters and even his late son boat my father. My hero Joseph. In his address biting didn't mention Donald Trump's name once but he was blunt in saying America cannot afford another four years of his presidency he's given four more years. To be what he's bad for the last four years. President takes no responsibility. Refuses to leave blames others. Codes he's up to dictators and fans the flames. Of hate and division instead biting vowed to be president for all Americans I'll work hard for those who didn't support rate. As hard for that was I did for those who did vote for me. And president rob again tweeting throughout much of the night last night and just as Joseph Biden was wrapping up his remarks. The president wrote quote in 47 years Joseph did none of that things which he now speaks saying he will never change. Just words Diane perhaps a little bit of a preview there from the president. And the message we can expect to hear from him at next week's Republican Convention. Diane. Its neighbors in Wilmington Delaware thanks Mary. And now let's break down some of the big moments from the DNC with the help of ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks good morning marry us. A good morning Diane so last night ended with Joseph Biden accepting his nomination he's been preparing for this moment. For decades now so what kind of feedback is his speech getting and what kind of tall and did it set for the rest of the campaign. But look Joseph Biden's getting quite a lot of praise for his speech. Because she was not only make a case against president trump but the next quickly panicked and offer rather forceful and even hopeful message. For which she would do if he was in office for the kind of America he says. He could create it'll be different then today. You know for decades Joseph Biden has used his own personal tragedies. To connect with voters I've seen it myself on the campaign trail voters are drawn to him when they talk about grief and they feel like he understands. And Joseph Biden successfully did that again during his speech adding he was the strongest when he looked straight at camera and say he was talking to those Americans. Who had lost a loved one to covic nineteen. He said he understood their pain. And basically made the argument that his experience. Combating lost meeting uniquely suited for this moment. To comfort a nation where a lot of people are grieving now let the week is over what's your take away on what the democrats' message and focus is going forward. We'll look by including so many Republicans. Business leaders public servants. Democrats are essentially making the argument that this moment should be bigger than party politics. President Obama said that at a minimum. Presidents should look out for all Americans regardless of who they voted for. And Joseph Biden hammer home that idea sale he said that while he'll be the democratic nominee he wants to be the American president. Big picture I think up until Election Day they're going to be making this argument that character and competency. Should matter more than if you agree on every single little policy proposal. Obviously there there implying that president trump lacks some of those characters and competency requirements. Diane read ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks thanks very Alice.

