Johnny Depp 'there for his name': Attorney on Depp-Heard trial closing arguments

ABC News' Trevor Ault speaks with celebrity divorce attorney Christopher Melcher about the closing arguments in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live