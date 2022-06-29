Juan Soto dings 31 homers, becomes 2nd-youngest Home Run Derby champ

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto has become the second-youngest Home Run Derby champion ever. ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth reports.

