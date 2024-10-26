Judge to decide if Menendez brothers will be resentenced

Criminal trial attorney Sara Azari weighs in on major cases including Young Thug, Lil Durk and the Menendez brothers.

October 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live