Judge delays $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News

The suit, brought by Dominion Voting Systems, alleges Fox News pushed false claims that the 2020 election was rigged by Dominion for Joe Biden.

April 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live