Judge dismisses lawsuit filed on behalf of Tulsa race massacre survivors

The Oklahoma judge says the survivors failed to prove they suffered personal harm during the event, where a white mob attacked and destroyed African American homes, businesses and killed over 300.

July 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live