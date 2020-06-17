“Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming” airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

More
The vital ABC News Event Special “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming” airs Friday at 8|7c on ABC.
0:15 | 06/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming” airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"The vital ABC News Event Special “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming” airs Friday at 8|7c on ABC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71299590","title":"“Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming” airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC","url":"/US/video/juneteenth-celebration-overcoming-airs-friday-98c-abc-71299590"}