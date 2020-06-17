Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming” airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:15","description":"The vital ABC News Event Special “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming” airs Friday at 8|7c on ABC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71299590","title":"“Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming” airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC","url":"/US/video/juneteenth-celebration-overcoming-airs-friday-98c-abc-71299590"}