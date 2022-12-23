Jury deliberations continue in Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial

ABC News contributors, Lawyer Terri Austin and SiriusXM radio host Mike Muse discusses the impact and legal implications of the trial of Torey Lanez, accused of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

December 23, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live