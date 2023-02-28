Jury to visit scene of Murdaugh murders as prosecution calls rebuttal witnesses

Brian Buckmire, an ABC News contributor and Law and Crime Network host, discusses the latest developments in the murder trial for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh.

February 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live