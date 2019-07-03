Transcript for R. Kelly back in jail due to unpaid child support

And we begin this Thursday with singer. He's already facing charges of sexually abusing four other women three of whom were minors at the time. Kelly is maintaining has an assessed as his girlfriends come to his defense. This morning. I'm for failing to meet the deadline to pay 161000. Dollars. In child support Kelly is also facing ten counts of criminal sexual abuse. Three of the alleged victims miners and overnight a new allegation against the 52 year old Detroit woman no claims Kelly has sex with her in 2001. When she was thirteen years old Kelly and his lawyers have not commented on that woman's claims. And told us. His arrest original support comes just hours after an emotional and fiery interview with CBS. Kelley denying allegations depicted in lifetime star Q series surviving or Kelly. Which paid at the picture of an abusive man who holds women captain. With. All have been to in my way any way you pass. So hold somebody. Let alone for plastics fit the use they had why how stupid would obviate the dual back. Didn't opponents of this got me out of the and the interview paused as the singer more energy teed it doesn't even make sense. Why would a whole all these women and. Kelly is now living would Jocelyn savage an aerial Cleary. Both women in their twenties who have now made emotional pleas for their families to stop speaking to the media. I. Don't think you're new. And those parents and. Kelly claims the parents were only out for money and were seeking opportunity for their daughters. How come it was okay for me to see them. Until they wouldn't get no money from savage is parents call back claim horrific. And they say she's being brainwashed by Kelly and that they haven't had contact with their daughter in two years I think you're seeing this message. Police know that I love you a short time later savage called her family. You. Now the judge says Kelly will stay in jail until the child support is paid his next court appearance for the abuse charges this later this month.

