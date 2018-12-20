Transcript for 2 kids frightening 911 call to stop armed intruder

tonight, two brave children calling 911, just 9 and 10 years old. An armed intruder breaking into their home. And it's what those children do next. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, for the first time, we're hearing the harrowing 911 call. 10-year-old Eric Francisco and his 9-year-old sister onead made after an armed intruder broke into their Alabama home last may, forcing them into a bathroom. I'm really scared. The police are can coming in the back door. You're eventually going to hear us say police, okay? Reporter: The gunman not realizing little Eric snuck in a cell phone. He's right near my room. My puppy's barking at him. Reporter: The operator working to keep the kids calm. The police are inside. I need you to lay down in the bathtub, okay? But we're scared to come out. Don't come out. Reporter: Now, the police department praising the brother/sister team as heroes, rewarding them with gifts. The only thing I want to say to them, merry Christmas, thank you so very much. Reporter: David, authorities say the siblings' quick thinking was key. That intruder, now awaiting trial on burglary and several other charges. David? Alex, thank you. We're just glad they're okay.

