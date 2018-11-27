1 killed, 4 hurt by out-of-control minivan in New York City

One person was killed and four were injured when a 70-year-old man lost control of a minivan near the Chinatown neighborhood in Manhattan shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.
1:24 | 11/27/18

