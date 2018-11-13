Kindergarten greeter welcomes students each morning with a personalized touch

More
This kindergarten class starts each day by choosing how they want to be welcomed by the "classroom greeter," with hugs proving a popular option when 5-year-old Colin carries out the role.
0:59 | 11/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kindergarten greeter welcomes students each morning with a personalized touch
He and I. Yeah yeah. Yeah. It yeah. And yeah. A yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59166584,"title":"Kindergarten greeter welcomes students each morning with a personalized touch","duration":"0:59","description":"This kindergarten class starts each day by choosing how they want to be welcomed by the \"classroom greeter,\" with hugs proving a popular option when 5-year-old Colin carries out the role. ","url":"/US/video/kindergarten-greeter-welcomes-students-morning-personalized-touch-59166584","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.