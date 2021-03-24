Transcript for In the kitchen with comedians Michelle Buteau and Erin Jackson

Welcome to the kitchen, ladies. Hey. Thank you, where's the kitchen, though? Because it just looks like a very nice carpet that no one's used before. It's not the kitchen kitchen. I don't want any pictures of my kitchen. Please stay away from the back of my neck, please. Assisters in comedy, how to you ladies support each other? We go way back. Long time. We go way back. We used to do college circuits together back in the day -- We'd always get booked for February, black history month. That's when we make our money as black comics. Really? Yes. Absolutely. Then we're invisible again for the rest -- rest of the year. Yes. Yes. Do feel like you're competition to each other? No. No. No? I feel like you're only in competition with yourself, really if you're going to be serious about any business, because -- So true. -- I feel like, when one of us makes it, all of us kind of makes it. So when you get there, how do you support? And, you know, Tiffany haddish did they ready. You were on they ready. Wanda Sykes' production company produced that and they directed it. Yeah, Wanda produced your special, her -- Yeah, she did. -- Production company. So it's like -- Wanda's getting checks. She's got good tastes. I realized way too late in life I am achievable Beyonce for government workers. Old black government workers naked Lauren, Dennis, Otis, they love me! So it's happening. Yes. It's happening. Yeah. If we don't help not only lift each other up, but just like, you know, just pass information laterally. Stronger together. Alone, you survive. Together, you thrive. Yeah. Look! What in the lord of the flies black girl reboot is going on? Sunny is a poet. Every time you watch this and we say kitchen, take a sip of your apple cider. Or take a sip of this water in a very nice -- I told them we needed food. I like the very low table. Yeah. Yes. That's my favorite part of the kitchen. Look, I hope y'all -- And something -- -- Have the receipt to IKEA to take all this back because this is nice. Well, you know, I would think it's hard now. Have you been able to find the work? I mean, you always have to, right? Yeah. You absolutely do. And you also, like, don't realize how much you work until you stop working. You know? I get to see my kids all day now. And being home with my spouse all the time. I didn't have a bubble. So I have literally been at home. I'm not married. I don't have any kids. I'm not jealous of you though. I'm not. But -- so it's definitely -- I'm excited to just see people and be out. Yeah. I'm excited, obviously, when we can get back to it, but -- oh, god. I don't know. So, you know, even just being in this room right now with a bunch of people, I don't know how y'all live. Y'all been tested, but have you washed your hands, sir? I don't know you. What would be the smartest lockdown hair style? Shave it off. Shave it. Super short, Caesar, natural. I would say probably braids for me. Braids. I was literally re-evaluaing what I needed in a man throughout the pandemic. I was like, I need a man to love me and hold me and caress me and do my box braids. I was like, poetic justice come through. We need some braids. No, but seriously? The first time I saw my hairdresser was like the end of color purple when she finally meets her sister. Yes. I was just like -- Mama, mama. It was. I was like -- you and me will never part I have to tell whoopi that. This is actually a question that I have asked every single guest that has come into my kitchen. When is the moment that you knew you were black? Preschool. Preschool? I was in preschool and I was already reading and there was a little white girl and she had a book and I was like, oh, do you want me to read that to you? And she said, no, my mommy said I can't play with you because you're black. And I didn't know what that meant, but I went home and told my mom that wouldn't play with me because I was black. And I remember I was talking to my mom recently and she was like, yeah. She said, yeah, you told me that, and I said, the Has already started. And I was 4. 4. So, yeah. Wow. So the first time I found out that I was black, I was 6 years old, dodgeball game. And I couldn't figure out how to kick it because, you know, whatever. I'm 6, I'm figuring it out. And this kid Scott said, learn how to kick Y , is what he said to me. And I was confused. And I asked this girl, her nicknamed was little Debbie because she was little and her name was Debbie and she loved little Debbie snacks. True tori. And so I was like, "What's a ?" And she was like, "It's a bad black person." And I just like -- I just felt bad and guilty because I'm like, what did I do wrong? I'm 6. Right. So yeah. I don't think people know how that affects you for the rest of your life. At such a young age, 4 and 6? Yeah, and now -- Can I say shoutout to ABC for this not being February? I love that this is happening in And it's not February! I know. Black girl tings in another month. Yes. Black girl joy in March. Yes, I'm so sorry, I know we can't say it, I'm so sorry! Thanks for having us in your kitchen. Thank you for -- -- Joining me in the kitchen. I've never, like, been to a kitchen show and left hungry. I know. I had a nice box rose I got from whole foods. I could have brought it. Also brown liquor. That -- that makes me happy. Yes. Doesn't it help? Next time. Thank you, sunny. What a big kitchen you got. It's so big. It's -- the food smells very good in here. Where do you cook in your

