Transcript for Kroger gives front line workers ‘hero bonus’

Back now with grocery store workers in the spotlight there working longer hours that are before. Kroger is now giving front line workers an extra two dollars an hour. They're calling that. He wrote bonus. This is the first of the month and that means mortgage and rent payments are due. Calls for a national rent strike are gaining momentum and more states and banks are providing relief for people who have lost their jobs. Small business owners can apply for loans this Friday and the government will forgive parts and those loans that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll. If the business maintains its workforce it's an option that one gym owner in Washington may need. March was a tough months and we solved our revenues dropped from. February to march by about 30% and is looking like from march to April we're gonna see another. 35%. From month to month. You luckily we have enough members of the state active so we can make payroll side and had to let anyone go. Fights if this continues on for anymore many more months I don't see that continuing. And if you're struggling to pay your bills here are two important web site. Benefits a dot gov provides information about government assistance and career one stop dot org has more details about unemployment benefits.

