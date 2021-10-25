Kyle Rittenhouse case concludes with sides arguing over who ‘provoked’ attacks

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with ABC News legal contributor Channa Lloyd about the closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, and the jury deliberations ahead.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live