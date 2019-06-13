LA sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in apparent random attack

More
Joseph Solano had been on life support since Monday.
0:25 | 06/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for LA sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in apparent random attack
The off duty Los Angeles sheriff's deputy who was shot at a fast food restaurant has died Joseph Solano had been on life support since Monday. His family coworkers gathered outside the hospital to escort his body to the quarters office investigators say Solana was in plainclothes waiting to pick up. Food when he was shot in the head and an apparent random attack. Police arrested you taught native Rhett Nelson a Clinton to a string of other crimes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Joseph Solano had been on life support since Monday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63685874","title":"LA sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in apparent random attack","url":"/US/video/la-sheriffs-deputy-dies-shot-apparent-random-attack-63685874"}