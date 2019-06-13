Transcript for LA sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in apparent random attack

The off duty Los Angeles sheriff's deputy who was shot at a fast food restaurant has died Joseph Solano had been on life support since Monday. His family coworkers gathered outside the hospital to escort his body to the quarters office investigators say Solana was in plainclothes waiting to pick up. Food when he was shot in the head and an apparent random attack. Police arrested you taught native Rhett Nelson a Clinton to a string of other crimes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.