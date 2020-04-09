Transcript for Labor Day’s new meaning in a world altered by COVID-19

And as we head into Labor Day weekend we want to honor the labor movement that the holiday celebrates this year we think especially those essential workers. Who put their families their health and sometimes their lives on the line to work throughout the covad nineteen pandemic. So let's delve a little deeper into how we can better support essential workers joining me now is I didn't food ahead of national domestic workers alliance. And Mir are now Gloria child care provider and member of childcare providers united thank you both for being here this morning. How does Diane I Jenna I want to start with you would what does better support for essential workers look like to you. Pull one of the things that. Most people don't realize is that most essential workers came into the pandemic. Earning low wages. Without having access to have pay time not health care. Job security. Are many of the basic protections that all workers deserve in this country. And so I think it's time that we. Really enact comprehensive protections to make sure that are essential workers who've or putting everything on the lying. For our safety our health and our well being are able to take care of themselves and their families. So that includes hazard pay it includes health and safety protections. Includes access to health care and child care all the things that they need to keep their own families safe and well. You recently gave a talk saying the pandemic reveals a domestic an immigrant workers are quote invisible to the US economy what do you mean by that. I mean I think this pandemic has revealed so much about work and this country. And one of the things that it's revealed is that there are so many workers millions of workers. Who've been invisible to us who are actually essential. To RCD and and its workers who are mostly women. People of color and immigrants. And they are working as grocery workers has drivers as delivery workers as care workers. And they deserve protections that we have not afforded found it reveals. Epidemic of low wage work in America where we don't actually have a safety net. For this huge number of workers who are essential. And are keeping us safe every single day. And near and I know you kept your child care business running through the entire pandemic why did you do that and how hard is. Com we can't dance instantly open throughout the anonymity because I as a potential workers if we are needed not only is he Asian workers who heard. Not work where is the kind of work or is. It's been challenging. But we've done I'm multi percent of the families who we're come. Serving. Long Johns that the remind everything should work gracing the edge services. Until will remain well actually to support their station worker Shirley king get to where they may only be an eight yen. He is the economy going in her picture seeing patients back to hell. In and game groceries and aren't able. It's a it's a great part of that conversation that's often miss that in order for that doctor that nurse that mail carrier that grocery store worker in order for them to get the work if their parents. Somebody else needs to be watching their kids and I know in many cases that somebody else. For a lot some of these workers at least was use and thank you for that I'm sure the parents are very grateful. I'm curious to know what you think other child care providers. Need to know right now and what your long term goals are for child care in this country. I'll let before they childcare providers you know let your light and the son who. I'm worried tragedy comes in for senator Warren and paying attention workers still ranks definitely I'm Karen T. Where people like myself and other essential workers to how belittle me literally each. I'm healthy and ink and everything else each in come. And you mentioned but an endearing actual as long as we can do or her control and child care right here is another potential workers artists here do you support each other to support the economy. Inning to lift each other can these hard times. And night and I know you have the big event planned for this Sunday tell me about that. Yes so we're hoping that everyone will join us top honor essential workers this Labor Day weekend. We're planning a tribute to essential workers on Sunday night at 8 PM eastern time. And you can tune in at honor essential workers dot com. And also share your own tribute to essential workers this whole weekend. It's a time where the child Labor Day like none we've ever experienced and we owe it to ourselves and our essential workers told lift them. Out and to protect them. And Labor Day like none we have ever experienced that is for sure I Jen and Mirren thank you so much for joining us this morning and a happy labored in both of you as well. You Islam happy Labor Day thank you.

