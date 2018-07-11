'A First Lady's Journey- Becoming Michelle Obama with Robin Roberts' airs Sunday 9/8c

More
An interview eight years in the making, Michelle Obama in an exclusive event special with Robin Roberts. 'A First Lady's Journey - Becoming Michelle Obama' airs Sunday Night at 9/8c only on ABC.
0:29 | 11/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'A First Lady's Journey- Becoming Michelle Obama with Robin Roberts' airs Sunday 9/8c
Sunday night at nine and sensual and Eee PC. Do you view the eight years in the making let me wish you'd tell your preflight how self. Exclusive. For the first time you are really. Opening up about a lot the people don't know. First league east Germany and coming Michelle Obama with Robin Roberts the television event special this Sunday ninths central on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59044508,"title":"'A First Lady's Journey- Becoming Michelle Obama with Robin Roberts' airs Sunday 9/8c","duration":"0:29","description":"An interview eight years in the making, Michelle Obama in an exclusive event special with Robin Roberts. 'A First Lady's Journey - Becoming Michelle Obama' airs Sunday Night at 9/8c only on ABC.","url":"/US/video/ladys-journey-michelle-obama-robin-roberts-airs-sunday-59044508","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.