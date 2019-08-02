Transcript for Landscaper helps ground hot air balloon

Yeah it's like. Another day slightly. Different than those days for balloon pilot Brian lynch slightly different man's landing in the middle of this Marietta neighborhood. But it all started with slightly higher than usual way it felt confident that I kids safely landed if needed but when I got off the deck. The the wind speed. About 200 feet off the deck was much faster than I expected after about an hour and a half and a couple aborted landing attempts he ended up over the colony. A gated community in your yet when I dropped down. Just about eighty feet above the ground probably. The win just stopped still and hours I was right over an intersection and right over. This landscaping crew the blue came out of nowhere would decide I was on the guy a lick up look at all he's these big noise going. Oh yeah. Analysts think you know we're trying to do the pilot threw down a rope and one of the Lance keepers grabbed it helping to keep the balloon from hitting any of the homes. It was standing up will be thrown back their great west's including rubio had they asked another guy for helping me start within days. The balloon away from the house. So the pretty standard if I had like trained crew with me. Says just kind of lucky to have someone on the ground willing to help lynch says he's not unfamiliar with neighborhood landings. But this far away from the taped off area that's what surprised some of the folks who live here. Still lidge says that's flying in a balloon I usually expressed in my passengers when asked like weary and ago. I tell them that it's a lot like going to the mall. And I know that I'm Munich get to the parking lot but I don't know which parking space summon and a been so no damage no injuries and the balloon was cleaned up and out of here. In just about an hour. In Erie at a rob MacMillan ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.