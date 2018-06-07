Transcript for Third-largest wildfire in Colorado history burns near Aspen

This fire is burning about twenty miles north of Aspen growing to more than 5200 acres overnight. And more than 500 homes here are still threatened which is why these roadblocks. Are still in place and overnight it was a busy night for firefighters across the west in northern California a blaze near the Oregon border has already burned some structures possibly hold. Shut down busy interstate five. It's also burning in states like you talk east of Salt Lake City the dollar ridge fire has already destroyed ninety homes and right now more than a thousand are threatened. Here in Colorado this fire has burned three homes one of those homes belongs to a volunteer firefighter who is still out on the fire line. Working to save the homes of others officials here say this fire began at a gun range and right now it is 0%. Contained but. Farther south there is some good news firefighters are getting the upper hand on the spring creek fire that is the third largest fire in Colorado history. Containment there now at 35%. But now there is more hot dry weather on the way for much of the southwest fire danger is critical and firefighters. Have some very tough days ahead. Clayton sandal ABC news Al Javelle Colorado.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.