Transcript for What it's like when a lava bomb crashes into a boat

I'm book Carney -- why were we spoke to one family who says they were happy they could step in and help after a lob the ball the size of a basketball. Crashed through the boat behind me. This morning the Coast Guard investigating that Ellis explosion injured nearly who doesn't respond to host of the big island. Watch as the local bomb low shooting volcanic yeah. It rained fiery blocks down onto a law the sightseeing boat packed with tourists largest rock with a about this thing and when they hit the boat crashed through the roof. And that landed on a person. Conveniently a surgeon and his wife Donna former trauma nurse sprang to action after almost two dozen people were injured. Including their son and a woman with a shattered like in. We just seconds stabilize church can't live. Like that their grave and covered her efficiently and going fast track. Where would this compare with what you've seen over the course of your career I've seen a lot of things this was. Just grades those. We're now trying to figure out at the captain went too close to the law the -- crossing to safety zone. On lead momentarily still holding that rocked at her and her neck choosing a side by skullcap. Capstone but that would just with the game tied it. Passengers tell us there is also a no other surgeon and a paramedic on board as well and that they think things could have gone much worse. If everyone hadn't jumped in to help. An issue oh Hawaii will carve ABC news.

