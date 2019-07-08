Transcript for New lawsuit filed over Boy Scouts sex abuse

That growing scandal surrounding the Boy Scouts a new lawsuit claims the organization is facing up had a Feeley epidemic. Lawyers say they've uncovered hundreds of previously unannounced cases of scout leaders involved in abusing children. This morning to boy scouts of America under fire accused of under reporting sexual abuse claims the times come for a full accounting. Of what has gone on in this organization. Which in my opinion does nothing less than an atrocity. In it has to stop. At a new lawsuit lawyers have identified 350. Scout leaders. Allegedly linked to the abuse of children lawyers claim those scout leaders are not in the Boy Scouts disciplinary files suit cites evidence that the organization hit the extent of the abuse scandal. With lawyers now claiming they have nearly 800 clients who were abused as scouts. The kind of numbers were talking about now dwarf what we've seen in the Catholic Church cases. In Minneapolis attorney Jeff Anderson is now demanding the scouts make public. A list of 15100. Scout leaders accused of misconduct against children Anderson claims at least twelve people suspected of links to abuse are working. With children or have access to kids in their current roles. We don't know if they're teaching or schools. Yet there next door neighbors we know this summer still in ministry. Some are still in education and as we've tracked them some are still in child care and use of an organization's. And we also know. The kids are at risk because of that. The boy scouts of America has refused to release the list publicly arguing it previously settled the case with Anderson's client. And provided information from that list to law enforcement. And I judge is considering their request for the files the boy scouts of America denies hiding any names.

