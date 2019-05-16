Transcript for Learning how to drive stick with NASCAR champion Joey Logano

Okay. It's. Why isn't he did not it's. So we'll be brief but don't end. But isn't Ers so over. Right. Lavinia purity and a roll right. Yet let everybody vote and the voters and yet they got your god and offers. This devils. So this. Each collect a little different yeah. Cigarette stop every button again. So when you're letting the question you're going. Slope. They kind of wanted to use it out slope. And things you know later. The no flowers yeah I'm if my hero and the I'm can. Why it's like. It has not been implemented the check in. No because you're at it day down ballot that does get. Doesn't it doesn't waste of their easy. I was never coming is that little that can come up here and like. Advocates are now making Aaron after coming up a little that's helping out yes I am. Saves you and go fast C news in the second it was a bunch and they want to protect Philly when I understand you. Let up again. So I'm and it's just a first year. My little me. I'm in Iraq and began rivers near. Yeah. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.