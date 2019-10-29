Transcript for LeBron James describes evacuating home during fires

People who worked with the experience plus forty hours fours and two that we house is getting. This file photo Malacca bottom of the Gaza and been fired Drew Bledsoe library and you know just Townsend. Not that our. William families in my view mirror bye through back to is what's. They know record record rate of how much some of them think about which mirror. Which it hinders us ago. And its safety put. First a law went off around 1:30 in the morning and in the sector one. For the emergency evacuation was like whoa 45 we're trolley house effort to close. And and finally got some words to say they're offering in the morning. They get to sleep we find really got that role it's experienced experts and you know this news there was Lewis whose prison to a straight to service. And there. Are gonna work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.