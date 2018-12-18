Transcript for Legally blind woman goes missing on vacation

A legally blind Detroit woman is missing in Peru Carlo about payless mr. return flight herself quotas opt in there's been no activity on her credit cards. The 35 year old attended a wedding then toured ink a historic sites. Her employer the heir of American national museum has put out a missing poster her brother says she wants to see as much of the world as she can before she goes completely blind.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.