Transcript for Legendary rapper DMX dies

We're following breaking news. We have just learned that rapper DMX has died at the age of fifty Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis. Live outside White Plains hospital where DN Max was admitted last Friday. Markets. And Shirley Jones this is the news and fans I had been dreading all weekends DMX who have been on life support. Has officially died this statement but I just a few moments ago some the fans that have been gathering here. Adam I had a memorial that was set up. Unaware of this news they've been coming to sign messages of support throughout the week and in fact there was a prayer vigil held here earlier this week with a statement was put out. By the family and the hospital saying we're deeply saddened to announce. That our loved one DMX. First name Earl Simmons passed away at fifty years old. With his family by his side of pearl was a warrior who fought to the very end. DMX was born in Mount Vernon raised in Yonkers always stayed in though Westchester area. Had many run ins with the law and addiction issues not a secret to his fans but nevertheless beloved member of the hip hop community. Was admitted to the hospital. Last week after suffering a heart attack and again was on life support for much of the week. And now word that official word coming down that he has passed. Ron White Plains Parcells channel seven Eyewitness News Marquez thank you about will be right back.

