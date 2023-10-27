Lewiston officials give update on manhunt for shooting suspect entering day 2

Suspect Robert Card's vehicle was found at a boat launch near the Androscoggin River and officials say they're deploying additional resources to search the area.

October 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live