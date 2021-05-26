Lightning flashes amid clouds at sunset in Kansas

More
Storm clouds and lightning created a striking scene near Goodland, Kansas.
0:34 | 05/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lightning flashes amid clouds at sunset in Kansas
I'm. Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"Storm clouds and lightning created a striking scene near Goodland, Kansas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77925051","title":"Lightning flashes amid clouds at sunset in Kansas","url":"/US/video/lightning-flashes-amid-clouds-sunset-kansas-77925051"}