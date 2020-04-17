Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Long line forms outside a Brooklyn food bank
Okay. Yeah. Okay. Oh yeah. Okay. Oh.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:18","description":"Food banks and pantries across New York declared a state of emergency due to a drop in supplies and volunteers amid the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70215560","title":"Long line forms outside a Brooklyn food bank","url":"/US/video/long-line-forms-brooklyn-food-bank-70215560"}