-
Now Playing: Record Mega Millions jackpot on the rise
-
Now Playing: Mega payouts for the monster jackpots
-
Now Playing: Why do Mega Million jackpot prizes get so big?
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion
-
Now Playing: Adults are innocently, but hilariously, confusing the laughing and crying emojis
-
Now Playing: What it was like to be 11 years old and detained on charges of murder
-
Now Playing: Lottery fever hits the US as Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $970 million
-
Now Playing: Torrential rain continues in Central Texas after days of flooding
-
Now Playing: Police launch investigation after video shows teacher taping student to chair
-
Now Playing: California murder suspect caught by police after he live-streamed car chase
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot soars to a record $1 billion
-
Now Playing: Native Americans in North Dakota fight for their right to vote
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 19, 2018
-
Now Playing: Federal investigation opened into Catholic sex abuse scandal
-
Now Playing: Man jailed at age 11 for a murder he says he didn't commit speaks out
-
Now Playing: New details in viral video of toddler left at doorstep
-
Now Playing: Mom, son accused of groping woman speak out
-
Now Playing: Man rescued after 2 days stranded in mineshaft
-
Now Playing: Rising rivers, drenching rain slam Texas