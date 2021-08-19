Transcript for Louisiana reporting more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases a day

And the by the administration has announced a plan for booster shot suggesting adultery sympathizer or Madeira shot. Will receive a third dose boosters are expected to roll out September 20 and be administered eight months after the recipient second shot. Meanwhile the delta Varian is surging across the south. At Baton Rouge general medical center they've opened eight separate IC used just for coal which patients turner alt is there with more. This morning the Biden administration telling vaccinated Americans who receive the Pfizer or matured a vaccine it. To start planning for a third Oates eight months after your second shot. Get boosters. Who make you safer. And for longer. Funeral helps independent and fast health officials citing recent data showing the vaccines protection against Kobe slowly decreasing over time leading many more at risk for severe illness. Or George Stephanopoulos sitting down with the president just hours after the announcement. Asking if he and his wife had received a booster yet where you get the booster shots and it's something that I think. Now because we who we got our shots all the way back in I think December. So instances press time the booster shots will be available for free with no insurance or ID required program rolling out the week of September 20. Program already protecting many of the in you know compromise. 28 year old Christine Smith. CE CN EA and the arm. And I when I got. I. We went inside Baton Rouge general medical center where they're treating nearly 200 infected patients more than any other time in the pandemic. In more than 90% of them are unvaccinated. We want to take everybody that we possibly can do everything we can't put people. But we we don't have the means for 39 year old disaster relief worker Jessica Cooper is fighting back from Kobe to. At one point even typing a goodbye text to her eleven year old daughter thinking she wouldn't survive. If I don't make it. Does know that. You'll always be so wrong about love tomorrow we will always be hip. And health officials continue to stress the unvaccinated. Are by far most likely to fall prey to this virus. The doctors that I spoke to here said the breakthrough infections that they're seeing are almost exclusively among the elderly and even you know compromise. But it's still a wise idea for everyone to plan on getting that booster shot. You can make sure your protection states up to par. Diane right. Trevor Alton Baton Rouge, Louisiana thanks Trevor. And as we heard there Trevor saying that Louisiana's one of the hardest hit states of the cove a crisis right now according to the HHS the state. As seen in 43%. Increase in hospitalizations in the past fourteen days. And an average of more than 5000 cases per day. According to the CDC only 49% of adults eighteen and up there are fully vaccinated. Let's bring in director infection control and prevention at doctors medical in Louisiana doctor Catherine from garden for more on this talked about Greta. Thanks for being here announcer really busy time with you for you we know we heard in that piece. There that app batterers general medical center they're treating nearly 200. Infected patients more than any other time in the pandemic what do you make of that. And what are you seeing. Sir I met our share held here in Louisiana we have the largest Tulsa zone across the region. And unfortunately we have. Peaks and have seen more patients during this storm surge that the delta area that we haven't any other searched sep currently across our system we have over a thousand patients are taking care are just student code Atalanta and at about 90% of those on average are unvaccinated patients. The other thing seeing as there this cohort and group of patients are younger than what we've seen in prior searches. So unfortunately we're seeing a lot of patients under the ancient shifty. In the first surge in the second surgery at about 16%. Of patients under the ages fifteen. Now we have about a third and patients that are under the age of sixty. Nearly 89%. Of your Covert nineteen patients are unvaccinated but as of this week. There has administered more than 5101000. Covert nineteen vaccine so. How much do vaccinations H rent to ramp up you think to reverse this surge that you're seeing. And what resource as do Louisiana hospitals and health care workers need right now. Sammy fortunately are seeing more of people get vaccinated. And senators passed on she's today and we actually had a partnership with the saints. A countdown to kick off this year make sure that we get everybody vaccinated every chance we vaccinated about 2000 people on that day or lounge. So we continue to be focused on vaccines we continue to do everything we can't tune make sure that we're reaching people ought to get vaccines. Are also doing a lot of outreach in terms of media. We're doing a lot of outreach in terms of community and fans we have people that are getting vaccines through a mobile unit. We have people in malls and airports getting vaccines so we are right there trying to make sure that it's easily available. We also are talking sure her writers our nurses our staff. Our colleagues about making sure that they talk about the vaccine and address people's ears. It seems like now it's more difficult to get those are locks people vaccinated. Answer each one that we can do is of course a win in a victory as a runner reach people where they aren't what I expressed their concerns we wanted to dispel myths we want to make sure we're going right so where they are to make sure it's as simple as possible to get a vaccine. That you received about twenty transfer requests from out of state from Texas Oklahoma Mississippi Alabama. What does this tell you about how desperate people are to find hospital care if they do get sick. Well typically we are regional referrals artery running a regional or Earl Spencer. But unfortunately our staff is what it is limiting our ability issue cancer patients edge and say our concern is suspect people Britney care from other states from across the region. Are not able to get here to the specialty chair that they need. We eat and then sat NIC use in our largest hospital a rely on dedicated echoed that since July 1. Says that intercepting units that are completely dedicated to country patients and of course we have to have the staff and the physicians and that. A mid level providers and everybody is he chair patients ends and we had to re deployed positions we had to redeploy. Our nurses and we had to cancel elective procedures that are Erica her challenge answer that takes its hull and health care system and it takes a total arteries arsonists. Are also focusing on getting vaccines to say that tastes are staff as well to make sure that we have that ability get people and tax you know student as quickly as possible so all of these things have really empower it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.