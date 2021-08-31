Transcript for Louisiana senator hopes for federal aid to help with disaster recovery

And now we're checking in with Louisiana senator bill Cassidy who joins us tonight thank you so much for your time and are of course our thoughts are with your community tonight. Thank you very much. I'm. Believe me it is appreciated of people around the country should incurred are worried about folks and south Louisiana. Absolutely and first off how are you in your family doing tours all this have you. Personally weathered the storm okay. We have some cartilage but someone damaged but no big deal is that folks in south Louisiana whoosh. Well for example almost lost its own completely. Are people little low awarded Truman's when damage right now for parishes in which there's no electricity and that's provided by generator. There are the folks who really concerned about. And I know as their senator you were personally able to survey the hurricane damage in not southeast Louisiana region by air and with the Coast Guard should. Can you describe for us what you're seeing out of that helicopter window. Yes so loose so there is like ascension parish in Italy so group urged but look pretty good. But when you went down in Saint John bearish where there was flooding just the entire community. A gas station towers all over and sue Kroll in the studio like Joan. You see the top of it. But below that was nothing but war and that we've lowered to hold important crucial are in home get a look so bloody. Lots of wind damage. Court shunned smaller lots of damage we circled on back to root root over Orleans and Jefferson Parish and of course it was not restrict marriage. But there weren't any lights and a calendar of it has done. So in the north of always orange trim slowly. Not not not as widespread as in the plus but not less scared or is only. And your governor there in Louisiana is now saying it could takes thirty days to restore power to some areas why so long an end and I wonder if infrastructure building you voted for becomes law. Are their funds that could be allocated to shore up the power grid fish in your hurricane prone state. First as regards the thirty days open doesn't take all and the position I think you're the personal all marching Jenna. Ruder now is at home but without generator to Garrity. By the way he can get the gasoline because gas stations don't out. Electricity to pump gas critical and your generator are really spreads through else regarding infrastructure bill. Absolutely. There are billions of dollars in this bill to Harden the grid. I just for Louisiana. Get your own state ice storms tornadoes. Wildfires. Billions of dollars to make our grid more resilience in natural disaster. Critical. And I sure hope that's one of the many reasons why would benefit my state but also states around the country in arms is open and grass. Chair and your state in particular has been hit with several big storms and past two years we know you asked for increase funding for storm relief. Doubling down on this hurricane relief do you sink the federal government is is doing enough to help. Well my concern is there for southwest Louisiana searching from a year ago. What's the community development block grant disaster resistance disaster assistance age still has not passed. And do you go to Lake Charles which was a vibrant community. Now you go there are still tarps on people's roots a year later all just indicates that kind of slowed as recovery. Now I don't want that same thing to happen and hall and in the crucial terrible bearish or every other areas. By the way. Clearly. Federal aid can make a difference to a community recovering. We note across the nation voted concede that kind of the after effects. The natural disasters that hit. New Orleans sixteen years ago and New Orleans is recovered. Yes this a merit or not but bottom margins recovered it and I need the same thing that was southwest Louisiana humor Ronald pushing as well those. There is affected by the storm. You mentioned that you're not only a senator but you are also a physician a medical doctor your state was already being hard hit by the cogan pandemic she. You know running low on icu beds but now with so many people displaced and forced to seek shelves are. Are you concerned that you could see another cut would spike in Louisiana. Well OR. I will say that the aid agencies have been leading into this and all of breaching Karl our congressional delegation. There's certainly a graduation senators would have slid if space between each family here and then separated. Only bear. They're asked people where masked men and end end if they want it didn't require but it they wanted to eat your third over exceed. What's a well ventilated space. So I think given the circumstances. But not as much as they chant in order to prevent its spread. These resellers. On the other hand is Evans on everybody. Get vaccinated in you don't have to worry about it. You'll end up dying and icu data banks are almost sure social hopefully we can prevent the spread by the measures were taking. But hopefully people be encouraged you actually. Well doctor Cassidy thank you for putting that out on senator Cassidy thank you for joining us and thinking for alternate perspective and the hard work and it's your.

