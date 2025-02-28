LSU pole vaulter killed in fatal crash

Dillon Reidenauer, 18, and Bohdi Linton, 23, both died at the scene in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

February 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live