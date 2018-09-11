Transcript for Mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc indicted on 30 counts, faces life in prison

And the man accused of sending pipe bombs are critics of president trump has been indicted on charges that could send him and sentence him to life in prison. A thirty count indictment was filed today in Manhattan federal court against Caesars say doc he appeared in a New York courtroom early this week and is being held without bail. Prosecutors say they have DNA evidence linking him to ten of the explosive devices and his fingerprints are on two of them.

