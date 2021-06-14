Mall security guard shot, in critical condition

A security guard at an Atlanta mall was shot and critically hurt Sunday night, and now two teenagers -- a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl -- are in custody, police said.
0:34 | 06/14/21

Soon they're aimed. At this you know I just hit the ground. And when in the kitchen. Terrifying moments for shoppers after shots were fired at an upscale mall in Atlanta investigators say a security guard were signed during a robbery attempt. At Lenox square mall accord is in critical condition two suspects were captured and taken into custody. It's the latest in the series of shootings across the nation over the weekend at least six people were killed and dozens were injured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

