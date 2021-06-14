Transcript for Mall security guard shot, in critical condition

Soon they're aimed. At this you know I just hit the ground. And when in the kitchen. Terrifying moments for shoppers after shots were fired at an upscale mall in Atlanta investigators say a security guard were signed during a robbery attempt. At Lenox square mall accord is in critical condition two suspects were captured and taken into custody. It's the latest in the series of shootings across the nation over the weekend at least six people were killed and dozens were injured.

