-
Now Playing: Man accused of killing officer taken into custody
-
Now Playing: Man accused of killing Northern California police officer taken into custody
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens to close border over wall funding
-
Now Playing: El Paso overwhelmed with migrants
-
Now Playing: DHS secretary visits El Paso after death of child
-
Now Playing: 3 kids die in house fire; mom, 2 siblings escape
-
Now Playing: Manhunt for suspect who allegedly shot cop continues
-
Now Playing: Parents of missing woman win custody of her daughter
-
Now Playing: NYC night sky glows blue
-
Now Playing: College football super fans live on billboard
-
Now Playing: Times Square prepares for New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: Storms thrash states across US
-
Now Playing: Police fatally shoot woman they believed had been involved in shooting
-
Now Playing: Police officer dies weeks after he was shot in the face in the line of duty
-
Now Playing: Winning Powerball ticket sold at NYC gas station
-
Now Playing: Temporary Instagram horizontal scroll feed sparks Insta-hate
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 28, 2018
-
Now Playing: Dashcam video shows police car narrowly avoid speeding train
-
Now Playing: College student allegedly tried to flee the US after poisoning roommate, police say
-
Now Playing: Judge rules daughter of missing mom to stay with maternal grandparents