Transcript for Man accused of killing Northern California police officer taken into custody

I am pleased. And very proud. Of the fact that the suspect is in custody he has been apprehended in Bakersfield. He was safely taken into custody earlier today. By teams from the current county sheriff's office and many other law enforcement agencies. Who have helped us relentlessly pursue. This suspect. In. Pursuit of justice. Gustavo Perez Gary Argo 33 years old. Again was arrested earlier today during the execution of a search warrant. He was found that a residents. In the Bakersfield Kern County area we have also arrested two of his Brothers and remember I told you yesterday that anybody who aids in a bet aides. And helps. This criminal was gonna go to jail so we also had Eric chorus and Adrian Bergen. Who have gone to jail because they intentionally lied to us they tried to divert us off the investigation. They misled us they provided information that was false all in an attempt to protect their brother. We also know was trying to flee to Mexico. That was his goal to get across the border. This criminal mr. area aka. Crossed our border illegally. In the Arizona some time ago. He is a criminal. He has two prior arrests for do you why mr. area Arco also has known gang affiliation. Nor Cano street gangs or I'm sorry it's a Ringo street gangs. He claims to be a soaring else. All you have to do is take a look at social media which by the way got way ahead of us again and there is planning a photographic evidence. On and in social media FaceBook and other platforms. It clearly shows him self promoting himself. As a gangster.

