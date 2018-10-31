Transcript for Man allegedly beaten by man in 'Jason' hockey mask

Out at an upper. What started as a favor -- into an ambush and robbery and sent they just Diaw to the hospital broke in entered. And broken kneecap and most sentiment. Today is recovered from injuries Houston police are searching for Jackson Rabelo a documented gang member according to court records. Doing and it cruise is in jail and it hope they get what they. It happened back in August is dios. A new friend asked him for a ride and when he went to grab a man wearing what he described to police as a Jason mask news. Documents grabbed her exit to robber. Can steal first off he scene returned and that's when it turned violent for real and he knew he was set up. One guy came out with a mask and then. Though until we get out the card Italy's. And then if you like this it can tell they got in with a bat can shoot it watching them. His do you sit they didn't when he times at bats before stealing his car when it was recovered there was a mask inside. The ordeal has made him stronger says could steal but also not so trusting I gotta watch my back. And not help people out as much Jessica Willey thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.