-
Now Playing: Man arrested in 1993 murder of 20-year-old woman
-
Now Playing: Inside the Senate offices
-
Now Playing: Mountain lion rescued from 50 feet above home in Southern California
-
Now Playing: How an activist and artist is supporting the homeless community in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 18, 2019
-
Now Playing: Women make history at fiery Daytona 500
-
Now Playing: Vigil held for Illinois workers killed in shooting
-
Now Playing: Siblings reunite after 70 years thanks to DNA kit
-
Now Playing: LSU administrators placed on leave after hazing arrests
-
Now Playing: Dangerous winter blast creates dangerous driving conditions
-
Now Playing: Inmates rescue 1-year-old locked in car
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
-
Now Playing: Chicago police want to speak with Jussie Smollett again
-
Now Playing: Former FBI Director opens up about Trump
-
Now Playing: Passenger exhibits rage on flight from Fort Lauderdale to Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: New allegation surfaces that Jussie Smollett staged his own attack: Source
-
Now Playing: New storm sweeps across the country from North Dakota to New England
-
Now Playing: New details about the factory massacre in Aurora, Illinois
-
Now Playing: Nurse allegedly poisons husband so she could marry an inmate
-
Now Playing: 9,000 gallon gas tanker bursts into flames on highway