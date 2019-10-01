Transcript for Man arrested for allegedly stealing roommate's $10 million lottery ticket: Police

A California man under arrest accused of stealing his roommates lottery Jack. Yeah police say the man replaces remains winning scratch off ticket with a fake circuit cash in. When the real one and win Lotto officials caught on both men were in for big surprise. This morning investment in handcuffs accused of stealing a multibillion dollar lottery ticket thought that he might have a chance of getting oil of that. A man says he bought a winning scratch our ticket ever grocery store near Sacramento. Then told his roommates about it thinking he won ten grand. But when he went to cash in the ticket lottery officials told them it was a fake. We had its into the room. And this gave me kind of close. The next day the real tickets surfaced when the man's roommate tried to turn in the actual winner. Police say to deceive his roommate he bought the saint have a scratch off seen here. But alternate changing the 28 to make it look like the winner. A big clue to investigators police say the roommate forced the wrong winning an amount that only did he force this but he forced what is the wrongly now. Such after the alleged crime both men learned the ticket was not a 101000 dollar winner. It was worth ten million dollars when police caught on they invited the man accused of forging the ticket to collect his winnings. And that's when he was arrested US pretty shocked. Clearly had the interview with I'm with the lottery officials that he is an eclectic ten million dollars and then once he was greeted by doc well placed apartment and arrested. His is happiness obviously changed. So when the real winner please stand up and will that when are also get ten million dollars the California lottery says the real winner will get the prize. Once he verifies his again identity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.