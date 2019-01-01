Man arrested after attempting to steal bike from in front of police station

Adam Valle, 26, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with theft, criminal mischief and felon in possession of weapons, Sgt. Carl Bell of the Gladstone Police Department said.
3:32 | 01/01/19

