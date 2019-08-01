Man arrested in connection with California bowling alley shooting that killed 3

Reginald Wallace, 47, was arrested by a SWAT team in Los Angeles on Monday without incident, Irving said. He is currently being held in a Los Angeles County jail without bail, she added.
01/08/19

