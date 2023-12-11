Man arrested on suspicion of homicide after priest dies following stabbing, break-in

Kierre L. Williams, 43, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and use of a weapon to commit a felony, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday night.

December 11, 2023

